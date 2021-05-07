Huawei plants Seeds for the Future

Irish STEM students have been invited to apply for Huawei’s international learning and development programme, Seeds for the Future.

Set to take place in September 2021, the programme offers third-level students studying in Irish universities the opportunity to take part in an exclusive online event to develop their understanding of the ICT industry while also learning about Chinese culture.

The programme has been available to STEM students in Ireland since 2015, with over 90 students benefitting from this unique learning and cultural experience delivered by one of the world’s leading ICT companies.

Seeds for the Future has adapted to the global trend of virtual education, with the 2021 edition once again being delivered online, giving more STEM students and those with an interest in technology from Irish universities the opportunity to take part.

Selected students will have the opportunity to experience virtual tours of Huawei’s campuses, the companies’ flagship store in central Shenzhen, alongside Chinese culture experiences like tours of famous cities, learning Mandarin, calligraphy and an insight into modern Chinese businesses. They will also study different levels of basic and advanced courses exploring the latest developments in smart cities, AI, cloud computing, 5G and Internet of Things. Other course options include guest lectures on digital transformation, sustainable technology and strategic leadership given by either Huawei senior engineers or guest speakers from industry thought-leaders.

Tony Yangxu, CEO of Huawei Ireland, said the 2021 Seeds for the Future programme’s focus is to nurture STEM talent in Ireland: “The programme works to give STEM students the skills and mindset needed to be competitive in the workplaces of the future. Tech companies have a real role to play in encouraging students to pursue STEM careers, and Huawei is proud to help those who take STEM courses be as well equipped to enter the workplace as possible.

“With our experience of moving the program online last year for the first time, it was heartening to see the discussion between the Irish Seeds students and students from other countries. We hope this year’s virtual event will inspire more brilliant ideas from the students and give them a greater understanding of the world and workings of a global technology company.”

More information for the programme, see the official website.

