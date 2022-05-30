Huawei Ireland launches STEM scholarship fund Top 50 performing students to receive €5,000 Life

Huawei Ireland has launched the 2022 edition of its flagship talent programme Seeds for the Future. Third-level students studying STEM subjects at Irish universities or leaving certificate students considering a third-level course in STEM are eligible to apply.

There is a €250,000 scholarship fund for the programme with the 50 top performing students each receiving €5,000. The programme will be limited to 100 students with the course taking place on 24-31 October.

Since its inception in 2015, more than 170 students from Irish universities have benefitted from this unique learning and culture experience. Students take a variety of basic and advanced courses covering the latest innovations in smart cities, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 5G, and the Internet of Things.

Guest lectures on digital transformation, sustainable technology, and strategic leadership are delivered by Huawei senior engineers and industry thought-leaders. The 2022 programme will also see students take part in team exercises including Huawei’s Tech4Good project, which challenges participants to examine how to leverage technology to address pressing social and environmental issues.

Students that secure a place on the 2022 programme will be given the unique opportunity to experience virtual tours of Huawei’s campuses, the companies’ flagship store in central Shenzhen, alongside Chinese culture experiences like panda tours, tours of famous landmarks and insights into modern Chinese businesses.

In 2021, the scholarship was awarded to the top 50 Seeds graduates from nine universities around the country, with the bulk hailing from TU Dublin, UCD, Trinity, UCC and NUIG. The awarding event was held at TU Dublin’s Grangegorman campus, with speeches from Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Robert Troy TD, Huawei Ireland CEO Tony Yangxu and student representatives.

Students can also find out more information about the programme through Seeds for the Future official website. The deadline for submissions is 10 October.

TechCentral Reporters