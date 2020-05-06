Huawei helps China Mobile deliver 5G to Mount Everest summit

5G network will support re-measurement of world's highest peak Print Print Pro

China Mobile and Huawei have joined forces to deliver the world’s highest 5G network.

With the help of China’s largest mobile network operator, Huawei has delivered 5G connectivity to the Mount Everest Summit, with a base station at an altitude of 6,500 meters.

The network will provide communication services in support of the re-measurement of the mountain.

Using its end-to-end solutions, Huawei built five base stations located at base camp (5,300 metres), the transition camp (5,800 metres) and the forward camp (6,500 metres).

5G Base Camp at 6,500m. Credit Huawei

Its 5G AAU and SPN technologies were applied at these stations, where network maintenance and optimisation are conducted by network specialists.

Meanwhile, Huawei’s Massive MIMO technology was used to support high-speed and large bandwidth. At the altitude of 5,300 meters, the 5G download speed exceeded 1.66 Gbps, where the upload speed tops 215 Mbps. With its flexible three-dimensional narrow beams, the company said the technology works particularly well vertically.

The site was built to mark the 60th anniversary of the first successful ascent of Mount Everest from the northern slope, and the 45th anniversary of China’s first accurate measurement of the peak.

According to a statement from the company: “Huawei strongly believes that technology means to make the world better. The beauty of Mount Everest can be displayed via 5G high-definition video and VR experience, which also provides further insights for mountaineers, scientists and other specialists into the nature. The ground-breaking establishment on Mount Everest once again proves that 5G technology connect mankind and the Earth harmoniously.”

TechCentral Reporters