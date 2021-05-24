HSE hackers targeted multiple healthcare orgs – FBI

The Conti ransomware gang responsible for the attack on the HSE attempted to breach multiple healthcare organisations, law enforcement agencies and emergency dispatches around the world over the last 12 months, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

The Agency sent out a Traffic Light Protocol (TLP) alert on Thursday to help security teams defend their organisation’s networks against future Conti attacks.

“…Healthcare and first responder networks are among the more than 400 organisations worldwide victimised by Conti, over 290 of which are located in the US,” the FBI Cyber Division said.

Conti is a type of ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation that is thought to be deployed by a Russian group known as Wizard Spider. It shares some of the same code as the notorious Ryuk strain.

The US government has previously warned of ransomware attacks on its healthcare industry after Ryuk was used to takedown systems for Universal Health Services in October 2020.

The consequences of successful ransomware deployment on hospitals were fully realised last year when a man died after his ambulance had to be rerouted due to a Berlin hospital having its systems compromised.

Germany is fearing more attacks too, with its cyber security agency sending out an alert over the weekend that warned of an increased risk of hackers targeting hospitals. The agency’s chief, Arne Schoenbohm, told Zeit Online that remote working has led to “a greater danger at hospitals”.

