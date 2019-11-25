HPE introduces new platform for bare-metal and edge to cloud deployments

HPE Container Platform leverages BlueData, MapR, and Kubernetes for a faster path to application modernisation Print Print Pro

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced plans for HPE Container Platform – the industry’s first enterprise-grade Kubernetes-based container platform.

It was designed for both cloud-native applications and monolithic applications with persistent storage. With the HPE Container Platform, enterprise customers can accelerate application development for new and existing apps, running on bare metal or virtualised infrastructure, on any public cloud, and at the edge.

The platform was built on proven innovations from HPE’s acquisitions of BlueData and MapR, together with 100% open source Kubernetes. The next-generation solution reduces cost and complexity by running containers on bare metal, while providing the flexibility to deploy on virtual machines and cloud instances. According to HPE, by “collapsing the stack” and eliminating the need for virtualisation, customers can benefit from greater efficiency, higher utilisation, and improved performance.

The platform addresses the requirements for large-scale enterprise Kubernetes deployments across a wide range of use cases, from machine learning and edge analytics to CI/CD pipelines and application modernisation. IT teams can manage multiple Kubernetes clusters with multi-tenant container isolation and pre-integrated persistent storage, improving productivity. With secure, on-demand access to environments, developers can build apps and release code faster, with the portability of containers to build once and deploy anywhere. This bridges the gap between on-premises, public clouds and the edge.

“Application development is migrating to containers, and Kubernetes is the de factor standard for container orchestration. We’re combining our expertise and intellectual property from recent acquisitions together with open source Kubernetes to deliver an unmatched enterprise-class container platform,” said Kumar Sreekanti, senior vice president and CTO of Hybrid IT at HPE.

“Our container-first approach will provide enterprises with a faster and lower cost path to application modernisation, optimised for bare-metal and extensible to any infrastructure from edge to cloud.”

This new solution complements existing HPE services to assist customers with container strategies, application modernisation, and hybrid cloud deployments. HPE Pointnext provides advisory and consulting services built upon experience from over one thousand hybrid cloud engagements, with expertise and best practices from the acquisitions of Cloud Technology Partners and RedPixie.

HPE Container Platform software will be available in early 2020.

TechCentral Reporters