HPE GreenLake update targets multi-service simplicity The cloud giant also unveiled 12 new services and a GreenLake integration with Microsoft's Azure Pro

HPE has announced a significant update to its GreenLake cloud suite which includes new services, availability on Microsoft Azure and a unified experience for customers.

The “unified operational experience” is essentially a single overview of a customer’s entire HPE cloud products, which includes all services for security, compliance, compute and data protection. There are more than 50 different cloud services within HPE GreenLake, as well as a wide array of cloud services from its partners, with all new services available in April 2022.

The updates to the platform also include a convergence of Aruba Central, which is an AI-powered network management service that works with HPE GreenLake. This means that the 120,000-plus Aruba customers and their two million devices and APIs can use HPE GreenLake to order services on-demand and also manage their assets. What is that?

advertisement





“HPE was among the first to deliver a cloud platform that enables customers to manage and extract insights from their data from edge-to-cloud, and our continued innovation is driving growth and furthering our market leadership,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, HPE.

HPE has also announced 12 new services within its cloud platform for networking, data services, high-performance computing and compute operations management, and the cloud giant is also building out its network as a service (NaaS) offerings with HPE GreenLake for Aruba networking.

The new services simplify the process of procuring and deploying NaaS and allow customers to align network spending to usage needs while ensuring that the network is always ready to support business objectives.

What’s more, HPE has also announced the availability of HPE GreenLake for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, a new, optimised offering that aims to give customers more choice and flexibility for their hybrid IT environments. HPE GreenLake for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI is an integrated system, which will be pre-built and configured for faster deployment and easier integration and delivered as a pay-per-use service

© Dennis Publishing