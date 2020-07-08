HPE Ezmeral software portfolio

HPE, at its recent virtual Discover event, introduced a major new element of its edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service strategy. The Ezmeral software portfolio is designed to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation across their organisation, from edge to cloud.

The vendor said Ezmeral spans a complete portfolio, from container orchestration and management to AI/ML and data analytics, cost control, IT automation and AI-driven operations, and security. Combined, the new portfolio enables organisations to “increase agility and efficiency, unlock insights, and deliver business innovation”.

The HPE Ezmeral Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral ML Ops will be made available as cloud services through HPE GreenLake, which the maker says will bring even greater speed and simplicity to containerised application development, and DevOps agility to the ML lifecycle.

The Ezmeral Container Platform software, says HPE, provides flexibility to deploy and manage containerised applications at scale on any infrastructure, whether that be enterprise data centres, colocation facilities, multiple public clouds, or at the edge. Users can run cloud-native or non-cloud-native applications in containers without costly refactoring, manage multiple Kubernetes clusters with a unified control plane, and leverage a high-performance distributed file system for persistent data and stateful applications through HPE’s proven innovations such as HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric and the KubeDirector open source project.

HPE Ezmeral ML Ops software employs containerisation to streamline the entire machine learning model lifecycle across on-premises, public cloud, hybrid cloud, and edge environments. The solution introduces a DevOps-like process to standardise machine learning workflows and accelerate AI deployments from months to days, says HPE. Users benefit by operationalising AI / ML data science projects faster, eliminating data silos, seamlessly scaling from pilot to production, and avoiding the costs and risks of moving data. Ezmeral ML Ops will also now be available through HPE GreenLake.

“The HPE Ezmeral software portfolio fuels data-driven digital transformation in the enterprise by modernising applications, unlocking insights, and automating operations,” said Kumar Sreekanti, CTO and head of Software, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Our software uniquely enables customers to eliminate lock-in and costly legacy licensing models, helping them to accelerate innovation and reduce costs, while ensuring enterprise-grade security. With over 8,300 software engineers in HPE continually innovating across our edge to cloud portfolio and signature customer wins in every vertical, HPE Ezmeral software and HPE GreenLake cloud services will disrupt the industry by delivering an open, flexible, cloud experience everywhere.”

HPE said that it is actively engaged in the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and Kubernetes community, with open source projects such as KubeDirector, Secure Production Identity Framework for Everyone (SPIFFE) and SPIFFE Runtime Environment (SPIRE). These projects are a key component of its HPE Ezmeral strategy to deliver an open and flexible software portfolio that helps customers avoid vendor lock-in.

TechCentral Reporters