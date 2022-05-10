HP Inc. appoints Val Gabriel as managing director for Ireland Gary Tierney bows out after more than 30 years with the company Trade

HP Inc. has announced the appointment of Val Gabriel as the new managing director for Ireland. He takes over from Gary Tierney who will be retiring after more than 32 years at the company.

Gabriel joined HP in 1997 as a manufacturing engineer where he spent time ramping-up the cartridge manufacturing site in Ireland. Since then he has held a number of positions ranging from product marketing manager to director of business management, with more recent senior management roles in the supplies division of HP’s printing business including director of worldwide marketing for supplies. In his current role at as a marketing VP at HP, Val has successfully built the worldwide search COE marketing function covering HP’s full product portfolio.

“We are thrilled to have Val assume the leadership role as managing director for HP Ireland. With Val’s extensive leadership experience at HP, we’re confident that he will be instrumental in progressing the continued growth of this highly strategic market,” said Dave Prezzano, Managing Director for UK and Ireland.

“Ireland is already a strong and established market for HP, and I look forward to building on the brilliant results that the team has achieved over the last 50 years, particularly in the areas of sustainability, cybersecurity and hybrid working,” said Gabriel.

“HP Inc. Ireland is positioned for strong growth with its wide range of product and solutions offerings addressing today’s customer needs, and I’m excited to work with our channel partners and customers to make this opportunity a reality.”



