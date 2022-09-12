HP expands product portfolio with Dragonfly convertible PC HP Dragonfly Folio G3 combines laptop productivity with the convenience of a tablet in one device Pro

At the HP Amplify Executive Forum, HP Inc’s annual partner roadshow, the company announced a new device to help people thrive in their hybrid work environments.

New to the Dragonfly portfolio is the HP Dragonfly Folio G3, a hybrid-ready convertible PC. With a pull-forward design that seamlessly transitions from laptop to tablet, the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 enables true productivity when working from anywhere.

With nearly half of workers having at least some flexibility in where they work in 2023, workers want devices with personalised experiences that enable them to securely collaborate, create, and be productive no matter where they get work done.

advertisement





The HP Dragonfly Folio Pen magnetically attaches to the device, features three programmable buttons, and can wirelessly charge to 100% in 30 minutes. Users can unleash even more creativity by using their pen on the display of the PC to ink on a secondary connected display with HP Indirect Inking.

Enhanced by HP Presence, the PC offers collaboration features for more productive and engaging video conferencing experiences. The 8MP camera ensures users show up naturally and the 100-degree field-of-view makes it easy for another teammate to join onscreen when collaborating in person. For those thinking on their feet, HP Auto Frame keeps them in frame when they want to stand, stretch, or move around. It also automatically adjusts voice volume to maintain consistency whether users are close or far from the microphone.

When working remotely, users can worry less about background sounds with its AI-based noise reduction that filters outbound and inbound noises. For added security, the HP Privacy Camera allows users to disable the webcam with the touch of a button.

HP Wolf Security for Business provides a resilient defence against malware and hacking, while new seamless firmware ensure 50% reduction in update time and allows users to stay productive and continue working during updates. To go one step further, HP Privacy Alert lets users know when prying eyes are viewing their screen so they can quickly switch on optional HP Sure View to blur the screen from unwanted eyes.

The new thermal solution optimises PC performance without adding significant weight or thickness and the new dimming features helps conserve battery power for long workdays.

When it comes to personalising the mobile office experience, the myHP application provides a single dashboard to control and customise PC settings for excellent video, audio, and more.

“Ways of working have changed significantly over the past few years, with people seeking the flexibility to collaborate and create wherever they need to be, and the technology they use is fundamental to this,” said Neil Dover, country manager of HP Ireland.

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is available now in Ireland for a starting price of €1,499.

TechCentral Reporters