Healthwave’s CareBot provides Covid-19 symptom assessment

Free tool helps GPs to help triage patients for testing Print Print Life

Healthwave’s newly launched virtual assistant features an online assessment tool that indicates whether a user is eligible for Covid-19 testing.

The tool, CareBot, will be made available free of charge to GPs to help triage patients for testing.

Built by Shane O’Sullivan, pharmacist, coder and founder of digital pharmacy service, Healthwave, CareBot uses AI and natural language processing to process prescription orders.

Initially, the virtual assistant was designed to help the Healthwave team to manage the increased volume of orders and enquiries due to COVID -19.

In its first four days of operation, 80% of calls and texts to the pharmacy were transitioned through the CareBot. This gave pharmacists more time to talk with patients, manage prescriptions and ensure medication was delivered to patients.

In response to a surge in queries, Healthwave pharmacists added the COVID -19 symptom assessment feature so patients could determine if they were eligible for testing.

The feature was designed using the latest assessment pathway issued by the HPSC and will continually be updated to reflect the most recent government testing criteria.

“Turning to technology to manage surges in demand for healthcare was the obvious solution to me. We’ve seen it work so well in other industries,” said O’Sullivan.

“We can assist with getting the CareBot technology up and running on their websites and will continue to add functionality to the CareBot over the coming days and weeks and welcome suggestions on how to improve the service. We also believe the HSE could look at integrating technology like CareBot into their Healthlink referral pathways to streamline the testing process.”

For more information on CareBot, visit healthwave.ie

TechCentral Reporters