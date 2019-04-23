HealthBeacon’s Lara Kelly on IoT in hospitals

How a connected device is leading to better patient outcomes, and more of the big news of the week Print Print Radio

The Internet of Things is changing the way we manage our health. This week Niall Kitson talks with Lara Kelly, the head of the data and analytical team at HealthBeacon, a company that has developed a connected sharps box.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker, iHeartRadio, Spotify, or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.