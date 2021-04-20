Head of NCI Cloud Competency Centre receives international honour

Dr Gonzalez-Velez appointed senior member of the Association for Computing Machinery Print Print Pro

Dr Horacio Gonzalez-Velez has been appointed a senior member of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the world’s largest and most prestigious association of computing professionals. The ACM is a community that fosters professional growth leading to sectoral and societal contributions. Senior members are recognised for their technical and professional accomplishments, and their contribution to the field of computing over ten years or more of practice.

As associate professor and founding head of the Cloud Competency Centre at the National College of Ireland in Dublin, González-Vélez directs the NCI’s cloud and data analytics infrastructure, postgraduate programmes, and research with a clear emphasis on innovation, education inclusion, and industrial partnerships.

González-Vélez started his career working for innovation-driven companies such as Silicon Graphics and Sun Microsystems. He currently carries out applied research in parallel and distributed computing funded by a number of public and industrial organisations.

advertisement





González-Vélez has been recognised with the European Commission ICT award for his efforts on scientific dissemination and the UK NESTA Crucible Fellowship for his inter-disciplinary research on computational science. He was the vice-chair for cHiPSet, the largest COST Action funded by the Horizon 2020 programme in Europe. He holds a PhD in Informatics from the University of Edinburgh.

TechCentral Reporters

Is this an area of interest? Tailored training for IT Professionals

The Irish Computer Society provides members with the necessary qualifications, skills and training needed to succeed and excel within the profession.

Upcoming courses which may be of interest include:

Certificate in Business Analysis – offers academic accreditation for business analysts through the use of proven business analysis techniques. Up to 100% funding available.

European Certified Data Protection Officer (ECDPO) – This programme has been designed to equip Data Protection Officers with the necessary skills and competencies to meet and maintain all aspects of data protection compliance.

CDPP – Certified Data Protection Practitioner – Be confident that your organisation’s policies and procedures are legally compliant with data protection legislation by completing Ireland’s first certified data protection practitioner programme.

Find out more