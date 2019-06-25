Hands on: Sony Xperia 10, Xperia L3

Competing with successes from companies such as Samsung and Huawei, Sony has launched two new variations of their infamous Xperia model in the hopes of dominating the mid-range smartphone market. The new Xperia 10 and Xperia L3 are both extremely affordable options that get the job done, but in reality, they lack the additional features you want when choosing to buy a smartphone over a regular one.

Beginning with the Xperia 10, the most and probably only impressive specification of the phone is the 21:9 Extended display5 screen. Although the Xperia 1 has arguably the best screen with its 4K HDR OLED display, the affordability of the 10 with the inclusion the HD display working alongside a high-resolution audio sound system gives you the illusion of a cinema feel.

Since the content fills out the screen when put in landscape, it allows you to watch movies or play games without the hassle of black bars on either side of your screen. The 21:9 aspect ratio of the Xperia 10 is both a blessing and a curse, as most TV shows are filmed in 16:9 aspect ratio meaning that the black bars will appear on the sides of your screen in most cases.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Mobile Platform4 processor, Xperia Adaptive Charging, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 the phone is well balanced in terms of speed, battery performance, and durability. Sony’s updated model includes an addition of a side sense button, helping access the phone’s contents quickly and with ease as you are able to do so with just one hand. Placed on the right hand side of the phone, although useful, left handed people might struggle as they would have to reach for the opposite side.

The size also takes a bit of getting used to with it being longer yet thinner than other smartphones. The dimensions of 156x68x8.4mm is uncomfortable at first, but fits pleasantly after a couple of hours of getting used to it. Available in only 64Gb and 3Gb of RAM, the Xperia 10 comes in short when compared to the Samsung Galaxy S10 which is available in both 128Gb and 512Gb both with 8Gb of RAM which is plenty for day-to-day use.

Although it comes in more vibrant colours such as pink and navy, the lack of wireless charging and a lower battery capacity, 2870mAh in comparison to the S10’s 3400mAh, overrides the pro of the 21:9 display. Despite the lack of impressive specs when compared to other mid-range smartphones, the cost of the phone being €329 for the Xperia 10 and €399 for the Xperia 10 plus makes it an option if you are on a budget.

The Xperia L3 is the cheapest option, priced at €199, and key features include a 5.7” HD + 18:9 display2, dual camera system and an impressive battery capacity of 3300mAh. Using a Mediatek MT6762 processor, the phone has USB Power Delivery (USBPD) fast charging and as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 similar to the Xperia 10.

The dual camera system helps create a natural, Bokeh effect, with the help of an extremely impressive pixel quality of 4128×3096 much higher in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S10. Unfortunately, the phone only comes in one variation with 32Gb of storage and only 3Gb of RAM. Although there is no quick or wireless charging, the Xperia Adaptive Charging helps maintain a healthy battery and prolong the life of it.

The handset also comes in three different colour variations, black, silver or gold, and the all-plastic build mimics the sleekness of glass and metal but makes the phone much more durable. The use of plastic also makes the phone surprisingly light, weighing 156g, significantly lighter than the Xperia 10 which weighs 162g. Similar to the Xperia 10, the L3 has the addition of a side sense button as well, making accessing apps much easier. Plus, the fingerprint scanner ensures that the phone is protected and secure if it happens to be misplaced or lost.

So, should you buy it? If you are a student on a budget, then either the Xperia 10 or L3 is perfect for you. They have all the necessary features of a phone but the addition of certain smartphone qualities such as the HD display is perfect for a long commute or procrastinating work in the library. The lightweight, sleek design fits perfectly in any bag or pocket and is durable enough to withstand a few drops.

However, if you are looking for a super-fast, luxurious, spec filled phone then these are not for you. They lack specific features you would expect in a smartphone in 2019 such as wireless and quick charging, being water resistant, and a quality sound system.

Kenisha Ganesh