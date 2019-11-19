Hands On: Nokia 7.2

The Nokia 7 was a good smart phone that got its debut in other markets. It has been significantly updated with the 7.2 model and is now available here. After some weeks of usage, here is our hands-on review.

Any middle range smart phone is going to be a set of compromises between performance, build quality, componentry and cost, and the 7.2 is no different. What is different, is the particular blend you get.

The chassis has been updated to a composite core, which is lighter while being just as strong as aluminium. Some see this is a step down, others it is a distinct improvement for easy handling.

The 7.2 still feels like a premium device in the hand and this is further supported by a gorgeous screen and a seriously capable camera, not to mention a range of tasteful colours.

The Nokia 7.2 gives a full cinema aspect ratio. (Image: Nokia)

The screen is 160 mm (6.3”) HDR, giving the full cinema aspect ratio with a 1080 x 2280 pixel resolution with what is described as a “waterdrop notch”. It is rich in colour and provides excellent depth of field in HD modes.

Displaying the images from the 48MP rear facing camera, which has a Carl Zeiss optics, triple lens set up, the screen is flattering. The forward camera is a 20MP affair, featuring its own LED flash. As might be expected from a triple lens camera, the dynamic shooting range is excellent, and though no specific claims were made, low light condition shooting was very good. Menus are easily accessible, and shooting options are easily manipulated through spectrum scales as opposed to number lists.

Driving all of this is the now venerable, though still capable, Snapdragon 660 (14nm), featuring an octa-core CPU (Kryo 260), with GPU duties via Adreno, running the Android One programme.

None of this will set the world alight, but for normal duties, as well as light gaming and HDR video processing, it is well balanced with its 3,500mAh battery.

Combined with USB-C for charging and data duties and the 7.2 has all of the top features one would expect from a much more expensive phone, nicely integrated and in a balanced package that makes sense for either work or leisure.

The Nokia range enjoys the Android One platform, which is a pure Android experience, free from overlays, bloatware and apps you may never use. The phone comes with Android 9, but updates are scheduled.

Other points of note are a notification LED, a feature that seems to be falling out of fashion but is nonetheless useful, a dedicated Google Assistant button and a good fingerprint sensor for biometric security. There is also a proper headphone jack, which for this segment, is a very good thing.

And of that brings us to the other critical element of the mix: price.

The Nokia 7.2 can be had, SIM-free for €252 online, or from free with a contract. This makes it a very compelling value proposition in the segment.

The blend of power, battery life and features, is supported by the Nokia promise of regular operating system and security updates for three years. This is still more or less unique in the market, ensuring that the device stays protected throughout its working life.

TechCentral Reporters