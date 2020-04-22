Hackers attacked businesses 22m times in the last seven days globally

Malware attacks comprised 63% of hacking attempts

Hackers attacked businesses more than 22 million times in the last week (13-19 April), according to data from Atlas VPN.

Malware attacks made up over 63% of these hacking attempts. Phishing attacks and command & control (C&C) attacks comprised 11% and 26% of total attacks, respectively.

The research found that each day there were on average 3.26 million cyber attacks. April 15 saw the number of intrusion attempts spike at 3.6 million.

During the last 30 days, cyber criminals tried to infiltrate corporate networks 100 million times. Businesses were attacked using malware more than 57 million times.

Atlas VPN recorded over 27 million C&C attacks in just 30 days. These attacks were the second most common type used by hackers, representing 27% of all attacks on enterprises.

Phishing scams were the least common type of attack, however, accounting for 15% of the total volume of attacks.

Rachel Welsh, COO of Atlas VPN, shared her cyber crime estimates for 2020. “Due to the increased internet usage and more people working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, this could be a record year for both hacker attacks and the number of records breached.

“We estimate that hackers could be attacking corporations 20 million times per day globally, and breaches will exceed the 8 billion record figure we saw in 2019.”

TechCentral Reporters