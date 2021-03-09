Greenfinch updates low-code case management platform

Siskin allows business users to turn any collaborative business process into a Web application Print Print Trade

Following its acquisition by Tekenable in 2020, Greenfinch has invested €500,000 developing its Siskin workflow and case management platform.

Siskin’s low-code design allows analysts and project managers to define complex business processes without the need for a developer team.

“Our aim is to leverage Siskin initially at least into the insurance and retail sectors and help them drive efficiency, productivity and better customer responsiveness with a very competitive licensing model that is not per user based,” said Peter Rose, CTO of Greenfinch parent company Tekenable. “Siskin helps with project management, automated workflows and repetitive processes that cover all aspects of the normal, day-to-day business tasks.”

Siskin is developed on Microsoft technology and is deployable across multi and hybrid cloud environments. A responsive mobile user interface and native clients for Android and iOS means users can complete assigned tasks while on the go.

It will allow staff situated across departments and geographical boundaries to quickly access all related information to complete client tasks and cases and provide a greater level of control over business activities across an organisation. Siskin works in conjunction with other IT systems, such as document management, ERP or hosted SaaS applications.

Greenfinch Technology is an Irish Microsoft Gold partner specialising in cloud solutions, mobile applications and software for medical devices. It was acquired by Tekenable in 2020 and employs more than 100 people and has operations across Ireland, UK, Spain and the Middle East.

TechCentral Reporters

