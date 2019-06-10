Green Mountain goes live with Schneider Electric data centre

Expansion part of a €35m investment to meet growing demand for colocation services in Norway

Green Mountain AS has announced that 3MW of data centre capacity has gone live at its DC2-Telemark site in Norway, in preparation for customer occupation.

To achieve rapid deployment and meet customer requirements, the company has deployed Schneider Electrics prefabricated EcoStruxure Modular Data Centre infrastructure, which cuts time to market in half.

“Norway is becoming a key destination as customers concerned about the sustainability of their data centre services seek to increase their use of renewable power sources and avail of abundant free cooling supplies,” said Tor Kristian Gyland, CEO, Green Mountain AS.

“The integrated solution provided by Schneider Electric incorporates the latest high efficiency physical infrastructure together with IoT-driven EcoStruxure management software for ongoing reliable and efficient data centre operations.”

Last year, Green Mountain announced the expansion of two high data centre developments to deliver 4MW at Stavanger and 3MW at Telemark. To facilitate the increased capacity, it awarded Schneider Electric €10m to deliver a complete solution.

Dave Johnson, EVP of Schneider Electric’s secure power division said, the team “worked with Green Mountain to bring this new capacity onstream in a timely fashion, underscoring the benefits of factory-engineering, pre-testing and faster on-site installation which prefab delivers.”

TechCentral Reporters