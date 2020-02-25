Granite Digital to generate €1m through Umbraco partnership

Digital agency adds CMS developer to list of partners

Granite Digital has become the first Irish partner for .NET content management system developer Umbraco. Through the partnership, Granite expects to generate €1 million in revenue over the next 18 months.

The announcement represents an investment of €100,000 in staff training, new technology, and research and development

Umbraco works on more than 500,000 Web projects across the globe. The Microsoft .NET-based CMS has been used by companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, McDonald’s, Carlsberg Group and JP Morgan to create and manage their websites.

“We pride ourselves on our ability to enable digital transformation for our customers through simple to use and beautifully designed websites,” said Conor Buckley, CEO, Granite Digital.

“.NET is one of the best and most common website platforms, so it was essential that we could provide a suitable enterprise solution with a full suite of features.

“After researching the options in the market, Umbraco stood out as a truly transformative option. Umbraco provides us with top class support and advice, meaning our team is always up-to-date on the latest developments and knowledge so we can implement best-in-class solutions for our customers.”

Established in December 2008, Granite Digital’s core services include digital transformation strategies, user experience research, Web design & development, mobile app development, SEO, PPC and managed hosting via AWS/Azure.

The company is a Google Certified Partner, Microsoft Partner and Azure and AWS Partner.

Granite was listed on the Deloitte Fast 50 in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

TechCentral Reporters