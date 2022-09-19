Granite Digital forms €3.1m partnership WP Engine The partnership will also allow agency to significantly scale its business within the UK Trade

Granite Digital’s new partnership with WP Engine has been forecast to generate €3.1 million in additional revenues for the digital agency by the end of 2023.

A global leader in WordPress technology, WP Engine has played a major role in the recent shift for businesses to build exceptional experiences across all digital touchpoints. WordPress technology is used by 41% of the global internet¹ and WP Engine hosts 1.5 million websites in more than 150 countries. It has 185,000 customers worldwide including the Irish Heart Foundation, Riverdance, Avvio, Microsoft, eBay, and Volvo. WP Engine also operates a global customer support centre in Limerick, employing more than 120 people.

Granite Digital was chosen by WP Engine to help spearhead growth in the Irish enterprise sector. The partnership will also allow Granite Digital to significantly scale its business within the UK, leveraging WP Engine technology to reach a wider customer base.

Granite has begun transitioning some of its customers to WordPress in collaboration with WP Engine and it expects to fully migrate more than 200 existing and new customers before the end of 2023. Some of the first customers to migrate include Abbey Capital, Cliffs of Moher, and Gobeyond Partners in the UK.

Granite’s customer footprint, managed services skills, and ability to integrate websites into wider enterprise digital transformation strategies were all key to WP Engine’s decision to strengthen their partnership. Customers will also receive the highest levels of technical expertise from both Granite and WP Engine and can access 24/7 support and advice as needed.

Robert Carpenter, founder & partner, Granite Digital, said: “WordPress is growing at an incredible pace with more than two out of every five websites now powered by its technology. As the global leaders, WP Engine is central to driving this growth and we’re delighted to enter this new strategic partnership in Ireland and the UK. We’ve identified significant opportunities together in the enterprise sector and have no doubt we’ll achieve our growth targets in both markets. By combining our areas of expertise, we are enhancing our product and service capabilities to ensure customers can enjoy more seamless and secure digital experiences.”

TechCentral Reporters