Granite Digital acquires marketing agency Connector

Purchase expected to generate €1m in new revenue over next 12 months Print Print Trade

Granite Digital has acquired Dublin-based marketing agency Connector for an undisclosed sum.

The purchase opens a global market opportunity for Granite Digital, who is forecasting additional revenues of €1 million over the next 12 months following the acquisition.

Granite Digital will retain the Connector brand and all of its existing employees, making it the largest independent digital agency in Ireland. Current Connector CEO Ivan Adriel will take on the wider role of creative strategy director.

advertisement





Conor Lynch, founder and former CEO of Connector, will leave the business to launch SelfMakers.com, a platform offering personalised career plans.

Seamus White, co-founder and partner at Granite Digital, said: “This acquisition is fantastic news for everyone within Granite Digital and Connector and especially our existing and prospective clients. With our combined skills and knowledge, we can now truly provide companies both in Ireland and overseas with market-leading digital and creative services.

“Connector’s involvement on global projects with huge blue chip organisations is opening entirely new doors for us, enabling Granite to offer a full suite of digital services to some of the world’s most recognised brands.

Connector has developed campaigns for brands such as Volkswagen, Dr Oetker, Huawei, FreeNow, RTE, KBC Bank and Littlewoods Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters