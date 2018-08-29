Graham Cluley confirmed for Secure Computing Forum

Security commentator joins former UK minister for security at annual forum

The highly respected security commentator and blogger Graham Cluley will join a strong array of speakers at the 2018 Secure Computing Forum in Dublin on 18 September at the Aviva Stadium.

With decades of experience with the likes of Sophos and McAfee, Cluley is an author and speaker inducted into the InfoSecurity Europe Hall of Fame in 2011. Cluley will share some tales of cyber attacks, such as companies who pretended to be hacked, and the attackers who went to extraordinary lengths to steal millions from their employers.

Cluley joins Admiral Lord Alan West, former UK Minister of Security and First Sea Lord of the Royal Navy. Lord West has been closely involved in the UK National Security Strategy and has made numerous speeches on cyber security, information assurance and cyber warfare. Bennett Arron, an award-winning writer, identity theft speaker, stand-up comedian and BAFTA shortlisted director, was a victim of identity theft. As well as performing as a Comedian he has also spoken at conferences around the world on the subject of fraud, ID theft and data protection. Bennett wrote, directed and presented the Channel 4 documentary “How To Steal An Identity”, in which he proved, through a series of stunts, how easy the crime of ID Theft is to carry out.

Other luminaries on the agenda are Mikko Hypponen, Lisa Forte of Red Goat Cyber Security LLP, and Daniel Wiley, head of Incident Response at Check Point Software Technologies.

See securecomputingforum.ie

TechCentral Reporters