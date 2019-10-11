Grafton Architects’ Dr Yvonne Farrell on innovation at street level

Facebook suffers a blow to its digital currency plans, and a look towards a sustainable future with the Grafton Architects' co-founder

This week Niall Kitson meets award-winning architect Dr Yvonne Farrell to discuss the role of architecture in a sustainable future. Back in the studio, conversation turns to Facebook’s embattled digital currency Libra and why Twitter users could be in for a deluge of spam.

