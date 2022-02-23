Government launches two open data frameworks Directive requires all public sector bodies must make requested data available to the public Life

Two new open data framework agreements by the Office of Government Procurement (OGP) and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform’s open data unit were officially launched today.

The two frameworks, the Technical Services Framework for Open Data & Data Management, and the National Open Data Training Framework, support public sector bodies (PSBs) in fulfilling their open data obligations.

A national Open Data Strategy for 2017-2022 was approved and published by government in July 2017. Its core objectives are the publication of high value government data in open format to make it publicly available and freely reusable, and engagement with a broad community of stakeholders to promote open data’s social and economic benefits. The latest open data directive adopted into Irish law on the 23 July 2021 requires that all PSBs must make requested data available to the public in open and machine-readable format.

The OGP’s Technical Services Framework for Open Data & Data Management, and the National Open Data Training framework allow the public sector to simply and compliantly drawdown technical services and training for open data management. The Open Data Training Framework includes six courses that range from a general introduction to more specific topics like data audits, anonymisation and visualisation.

Commenting on the launch of the two frameworks, Minister Smyth said: “Ireland has been a leader in the EU on open data since 2017, and these frameworks enable the public sector to efficiently manage their data and meet the requirements of both the open data directive and our own government’s data strategy.”

CEO Of the OGP Paul Quinn said: “Open data is a vital resource to ensure government transparency and innovation, and these Frameworks make the management of Open Data simple and straightforward. These frameworks are suitable for both experienced public sector organisations who may be very skilled and knowledgeable on all aspects of open data, and those who are just beginning their open data journey.”

Ireland’s Open Data portal is available at data.gov.ie.

TechCentral Reporters