Government invests €24m in STEM facility at DCU

Future-Tech to attract 3,000 additional students to Glasnevin campus

The Department of Education and Skills has committed funding of €24 million investment towards a state-of-the-art science, technology, engineering and mathematics facility at DCU.

The new 10,000m2 Future-Tech facility is a €50 million project with a capacity to accommodate more than 3,000 additional STEM students on the university’s Glasnevin campus. The additional funding will be made up by European Investment Bank finance and philanthropic contributions.

DCU President, Prof Brian MacCraith, called the funding approval “a timely and important capital investment that will deliver critically-needed additional capacity for Ireland’s fastest-growing university and will enable DCU to play a key role in addressing Ireland’s growing demand for high-quality STEM graduates.”

He added: “The support and sanctioning of a project of this magnitude by the Government demonstrates the shared commitment to STEM as a key component of Ireland’s future prosperity. We are very grateful for this endorsement of our ambitious plans to develop talent that can flourish on the global stage in a world where technological innovation plays such a pivotal role.

“DCU’s multi-campus footprint in North Dublin has undergone dramatic growth over recent years. A central component of our Campus Development Plan (2016-2020), the Future-Tech facility will accommodate degree programmes and research in key areas such as data science, internet of things, and sports science and technology. Upon completion, Future-Tech will also serve as a beacon for collaboration with the local, regional and national economy.”

Construction is expected to 18-24 months, with the first student intake in 2021.

TechCentral Reporters