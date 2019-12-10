Government invested €808m in research and development in 2019

Highest R&D expenditure continues to be within the business sector Print Print Life

The Irish government invested €808 million in research & development (R&D) this year, which is a 5.5% increase from 2018. This comes from a CSO report, The Research and Development Budget 2018-2019, which details government funded research programs and highlights the extent and variety of R&D being carried out in the country.

It revealed that the Department of Business, Enterprise & Innovation and its agencies, which include Science Foundation Ireland, InterTrade Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland, were responsible for 48% of R&D funding this year.

Additionally, it outlined how business, higher education and government agencies have been spending on R&D in Ireland. In 2018, the gross expenditure in the Irish economy from these sectors was €3.7 billion. The highest expenditure on R&D continues to be within the business sector, which accounted for €2.7 billion.

“Research and development are key drivers of competitiveness, productivity and economic growth,” said Minister for Training, Skills, Innovation and Research & Development, John Halligan. “Ireland’s future economic growth and prosperity will depend in very large measure on our continued investment in R&D. This state investment is all about developing a competitive, knowledge-based economy and society, driving innovation in enterprise, building human capital and maximising the return on R&D investment for economic and social progress.

“It is encouraging to see the increased provision in 2019, especially given the competing demands and continuing pressure on public finances. This positive momentum must be maintained and we must continue to give R&D funding sufficient priority to ensure Ireland becomes a global innovation leader.”

TechCentral Reporters