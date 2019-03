Google’s good/bad week

Goodies from GDC, another fine from the EU and Apple's raft of new toys Print Print Radio

This week Niall and Dusty look at the highs and lows of Google’s week – from the announcement of a new gaming service to yet another massive fine from the EU.

