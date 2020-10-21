Google scholarship supporting women in computer science open for applications

Successful applicants will be awarded €5,000 annually, for the duration of their undergraduate studies Print Print Life

Google have opened applications for its Generation Google Scholarship to women in computer science education in Ireland.

This is the second year of the scholarship, which was previously named the Women’s Techmakers Scholarship. The aim of the programme is to further gender equality in the field of computer science in Ireland, by encouraging women to excel in computing and technology, and become active leaders and role models in the industry.

Ten successful applicants will receive a €5,000 award for the duration of their undergraduate studies. Scholarship funds will be distributed to selected scholarship recipients, on an annual basis, for the duration of the student’s undergraduate programme for up to four years.

advertisement





Those eligible to apply must be currently enrolled as a first or second year undergraduate student at a university/institute of technology in Ireland. They must intend to continue pursuing their Bachelors degree at a university/ institute of technology in Ireland for at least the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years. They must be studying computer science, computer engineering, or a closely related technical field, demonstrate a strong academic record, and exemplify leadership and show a passion for increasing the involvement of women in technology.

In 2019, twelve students were awarded the scholarship and are still continuing their journey in computer science education.

Nutsa Chichilidze, a student of the University of Limerick, received the scholarship in its inaugural year. “The Generation Google scholarship has given me many invaluable opportunities, including working with a Google mentor,” said Chichilidze. “We have monthly calls where he shares advice and his own experiences and we have even done some mock interviews. As part of the Scholarship I have also participated in the Get Ahead Programme which has helped improve my coding skills and also connected me with students around the world. Winning the scholarship has made a real difference to my University experience and is helping me prepare for a career in tech.”

“To ensure gender equality in the Irish tech industry we need to encourage women to study in the computer science & engineering fields, offer support and mentorship to women and help foster a positive view of the working experience for women in tech,” said Jessica McCarthy, director of engineering at Google Ireland. “In our inaugural year our programme selected twelve women studying in computer science in Irish universities and we are pleased to announce applications are now open for this year’s scholarships. We hope that this dedicated programme in Ireland will help engage a new generation of young Irish women to continue their education and careers in tech.”

Closing date for applications is 4 December 2020.

For more visit the Google scholarships page or e-mail generationgoogle-emea@google.com

TechCentral Reporters