Google.org donates €1m to Irish NGOs fighting impact of Covid-19

Alone, FoodCloud and the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre have already received funding support Print Print Life

Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org will provide €1 million in grants to Irish NGOs to manage the impact of Covid-19.

The grants will be divided in two ways. First, Google.org will fund NGOs that address specific aspects of the crisis including FoodCloud, Alone, A Lust for Life and the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. In addition, the grants will provide support to Google’s local communities in Ringsend/Pearse Street and Clondalkin/Tallaght through the Ringsend Community Services Forum and South Dublin County Partnership.

The second stage of funding go to Irish NGOs that support job seekers and SMEs in finding opportunities and rebuilding livelihoods.

The first part of the grant will launch immediately, while Google.org will work with trade groups, civil society and small businesses to identify where to best direct the second phase of funding once the immediate crisis has passed.

The NGOs that have received funding from phase one are:

Nick Leeder, head of Google in Ireland said: “Since Government public health measures were introduced, Google has been working to adapt our services to better support Irish communities and businesses. In times of crisis Google’s key focus is providing people with timely and accurate information and the tools they need to stay connected. We also want to ensure that the vital services provided by many Irish NGOs can continue during a time when they are needed more than ever, which is why we are providing these Google.org grants.

“We also want to help Ireland’s SMEs rebuild once the immediate crisis has passed, which is why we are dedicating half of the grant funds to Ireland’s recovery effort, to help the most vulnerable groups who have been impacted most by the crisis restart and rebuild. ”

TechCentral Reporters