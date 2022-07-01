Google merges Chrome and Android password managers after community feedback The tech giant is also giving users the ability to generate passwords for iOS apps when Chrome is set as the autofill provider Life

Google is merging its Chrome and Android password manager to make it more consistent, as part of a number of new updates that aim to make the feature generally easier to use and more secure.

The tech giant is rolling out a simplified and unified management experience that’s the same in Chrome and Android settings, after receiving feedback that managing passwords between the two has been confusing at times.

“We’re always grateful for feedback, and many of you have shared that managing passwords between Chrome and Android has been confusing at times: “It’s the same info in both places, so why does it look so different?” wrote Ali Sarraf, product manager in Chrome.

Google will also automatically group passwords if a user has multiple ones for the same sites or apps. They will also be able to create a shortcut on their Android home screen to make it easier to access their passwords.

The company is also giving users the ability to generate passwords for iOS apps when they set Chrome as their autofill provider.

Chrome can automatically check passwords when users enter them into a site, but now it’s hoping to provide them with extra confidence by checking them in bulk with Password Checkup.

It will now be able to flag not only compromised passwords, but also weak and re-used passwords on Android. Users will be able to use the automated password change feature on Android to fix any passwords that Google warns them about. Additionally, the company is expanding its compromised password warning to all Chrome users on Android, Chrome OS, iOS, Windows, MacOS and Linux.

Lastly, Google is also allowing users to add their passwords directly to its app, and is bringing this functionality to Google Password Manager on all platforms. The tech giant will also bring touch-to-login to Chrome on Android to speed up logging in by allowing users to securely log into sites directly from the overlay at the bottom of the screen.

Google hasn’t explicitly said when the updates will be rolled out, but said they will be introduced over the next few months.

