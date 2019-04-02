Gmail celebrates 15 years by adding scheduled email and Smart Compose for mobile

As Google Gmail turns 15 the company is finally adding some long-overdue features, such as the ability to schedule e-mail.

Last week, Google announced that Gmail would support so-called ‘dynamic’ email, also known as AMP HTML preview. With Monday’s updates Google is allowing you to specify a time that you’d like e-mail to arrive in a recipient’s inbox. It’s also adding support for what it calls Smart Compose to its mobile app, with real-time suggestions of what to say as you type.

Gmail’s latest features aren’t nearly as consequential. To schedule an e-mail within Gmail, you’ll need to pull down the ‘send’ button, which is now a drop-down menu. From there you’ll simply need to pick the time you want it to arrive. “We want to make it easier to respect everyone’s digital well-being, so we’re adding a new feature to Gmail that allows you to choose when an e-mail should be sent,” Google said in a statement.

Smart Compose, which was launched in May, 2018, is also being extended to the Gmail app, though only the Android version for now. Smart Compose actively tries to suggest or autocomplete phrases for you as you write, based on what Gmail knows about your past correspondence. In this version, for example, it might auto-suggest ‘Hey’ as a salutation, if that’s the way you usually write, and suggest subject lines, too. Smart Compose is also adding support for four new languages: Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese.

IDG News Service