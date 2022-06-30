GoCar to add 50 locations nationwide Car sharing service invests €1m to grow vehicle fleet beyond urban centres Life

Car sharing service GoCar it to invest €1 million to fund the provision of a new fleet of cars and vans.

By the end of 2022, the company forecasts a 15% increase in car sharing locations throughout Ireland compared to 2020. In total, GoCar will have more than 700 car sharing locations nationally this year, with more than 900 vehicles available to rent by the hour and more vehicles expected to be added in line with rising public demand.

Over the past two years, GoCar has been growing beyond the urban centres of Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway and is now available in Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford, Kildare, Meath, Louth, Mayo, Wicklow, Westmeath and Kerry.

Demand for car sharing services remained buoyant following the pandemic outbreak in 2020 and public interest began to rise last year with GoCar expanding its fleet of vehicles by almost 10% in 2021, with a total of 860 vehicles available to users across the country. The company also experienced a 5% increase in car sharing trips booked in 2021 compared to 2020.

Paul McNeice, head of country for GoCar, said: “For many households, GoCar presents a reliable and important alternative to car ownership and is a really cost-effective solution for daily transport needs including commuting, shopping, recreational trips, staycations and more.

“National preference and attitudes towards private car ownership and sustainable transport are constantly evolving, and now, more than ever before, people are re-evaluating their individual transport requirements and considering flexibility, cost and importantly, environmental impact. To this effect, we hope that our investment in the national expansion of our car sharing fleet will provide an effective transport solution for more people looking for alternative transport options.”

TechCentral Reporters