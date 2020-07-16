Globalization Partners to take on 25 staff in Galway

Globalization Partners has announced plans to create 25 technology positions as it establishes its European headquarters in Galway.

The newly created positions include software engineers, technology leads, help centre support, DevOps engineers, UI/UX designers and many others to be located in the company’s Galway centre of operations.

Supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland, the project is expected to create up to 100 new technology jobs over the next three years.

Globalization Partners said it plans to invest tens of millions of euro in Galway. The new hires will support the ongoing development of industry-leading software that will scale with the considerable growing demand for its solution. The new technology centre is a core element to the company’s mission, as it further builds out innovation leadership in the Employer of Record space.

The technology team in Galway is headed up by Ciaran O’Toole who joined Globalization Partners in June 2020 as senior director, software engineering, and reports to Gerard Keating, chief technology officer.

“This is an ideal time to join our team in Galway as we develop new and emerging technology that is transforming how companies hire talent around the globe,” said Gerard Keating, chief technology officer, Globalization Partners. “We are in an exciting period as a company in which we are shifting our solution to automate and scale. Ciaran’s team is critical as we map our technology to our long-term business plan.”

Globalization Partners simplifies global business by enabling companies to hire and retain team members in 180 countries without the complexity of setting up international branch offices or subsidiaries.

