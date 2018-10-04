Glandore invests €1m in Cork coworking space

New location follows opening of Belfast site Print Print Trade

Glandore has announced plans for a €1 million co-working space at Lapp’s Quay in Cork city centre. The move follows the opening of a similar space in Belfast earlier this year.

The 18,000sq ft. facility will open on 1 November and have capacity for more than 300 desks of flexible workspace, coworking and private office space as well as social, meeting and event space.

Glandore founder Michael Kelly said: “It has been our vision to bring our experience, professionalism, care and hospitality to local and international firms seeking a base outside of Dublin, and Cork was the natural location for our expansion.

“We can also attest to Cork’s recent accolade as one of the friendliest places in the world – we have been given such a warm and supportive welcome by the local community and are really excited to welcome our first members to Glandore Cork on 1 November.”

Glandore has been providing flexible workspaces in Ireland for 18 years, offering a space to land and a space to expand for many of the world’s leading international and indigenous companies across every industry including Facebook, Autodesk, Eaton Corporation, Twitter and Zendesk.

In recent years, Glandore has expanded its product offering to provide maximum flexibility and scalability from virtual offices, coworking and private offices supporting early stage indigenous start-ups.

TechCentral Reporters