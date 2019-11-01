GitHub’s Dana Lawson on keeping it all together

If you know open source software then you know all about GitHub. This week Niall Kitson talks to vice president of engineering Dana Lawson to talk about her personal journey in tech and what it means to manage a globally distributed workforce.

