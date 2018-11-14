Genesys to create 200 jobs in Galway

Three-year plan to focus on advancements in AI Print Print Trade

Omnichannel customer experience and contact centre solutions provider Genesys has announced plans to gow ts Galway operation by 200 employees over the next three years.

This investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Since acquiring Galway-based Altocloud earlier this year, Genesys has doubled its team in Ireland with strategic technical hires. The new Genesys roles will require technical skills spanning research and development, machine learning, software engineering, user experience, and data science.

The company is also working closely with Irish universities and Institutes of Technology to support its growth and provide opportunities for graduates with technical and data science skills.

“Ireland has a rich base of technical talent and is a tremendous place to do business. As we continue to evolve our AI innovations that integrate with Kate, the Genesys AI Platform, it’s critical that we have the right team in place,” said Paul Segre, Genesys chief executive officer. “That’s why Galway is the perfect location for our global centre of excellence for customer experience AI. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our growth and create quality jobs in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters