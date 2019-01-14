Genesis takes flight with Sysco Leasing Software

Aircraft leasing platform gets on board with local software provider

Commercial aircraft leasing platform Genesis has selected Sysco Leasing Software as their enterprise provider. Genesis will work with the Sysco Leasing Software platform to provide secure, real-time access to transactions, assets, leases and financials for the team and its airline customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Cian Mackey, chief operating & financial officer of Genesis, said: “As a global aircraft leasing firm with a footprint in 30 countries, we require an integrated solution that will handle the full breadth of what we want to offer our customers, whilst at the same time providing Genesis with a platform that can scale with us over the coming years.”

Dara Weston, senior aviation leasing software consultant at Sysco Leasing Software, said: “The appointment of Sysco Leasing Software as Genesis’ preferred leasing software provider underpins their development as a world-class, full-cycle leasing platform. Sysco Leasing Software’s Deal Manager and Lease Manager will support them in achieving this target.”

TechCentral Reporters