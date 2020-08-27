Gamma strikes data deal as part of €2m investment in risk assessment platform

Partnered with Ambiental Risk Analytics to enhance risk assessment offering

Gamma has partnered with UK-based flood risk data specialists Ambiental Risk Analytics to enhance data insights available on its risk assessment platform, Perilfinder.

The partnership is part of the location intelligence company’s €2 million investment in Perilfinder, which will now incorporate Ambiental Risk Analytics’ suite of data including FloodMap, FloodScore and FloodFutures datasets.

Perilfinder will be provided with the necessary data to show how predicted climate scenarios in Ireland and the UK will impact flooding patterns. Furthermore, the platform will provide infrastructural data, highlighting bridges and roadways that could be at risk of flooding in the future.

With these new, highly accurate risk maps – built using high precision LiDAR Terrain – insurance companies will be better equipped to address current challenges; understand how climate change is predicted to impact flood risk in the future; and therefore reduce their risk profiles and better manage policy accumulations with more in-depth insights. Such information is also useful for the financial sector and mortgage providers, as well as utility companies and local governments.

“The insurance sector in particular is demanding more efficient and effective ways to access data, visualise risks and rapidly analyse accumulations,” said Richard Garry, chief commercial officer, Gamma. “We are meeting that need with our Perilfinder platform, in which we have invested €2 million to date. By improving this solution and continually establishing new data partnerships, we can deliver the most accurate data available, in light of an ever-changing risk landscape, to our clients.”

Rob Carling, channel sales manager at Ambiental Risk Analytics, said: “Our partnership with Gamma will provide a host of clients with the ability to unlock insights from our data. The benefits of using the managed Perilfinder platform are that data procurement is simplified and powerful data analysis outcomes are easier to achieve.”

TechCentral Reporters