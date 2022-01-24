Galway gets first Gigabit Hub Siro and Vodafone will become the official connectivity partner for the expanded PorterShed Trade

Siro and Vodafone have announced the expansion of their Gigabit Hub initiative to the new PorterShed co-working and collaboration space in Galway.

Established in 2016, the PorterShed is undertaking a significant expansion which will see it move from its existing premises near Eyre Square, to two new buildings in the Galway City Innovation District.

Siro and Vodafone will become the official connectivity partner for the expanded PorterShed, providing it with high speed, reliable 1 Gigabit Fibre broadband under the initiative. The PorterShed is the seventeenth hub to join initiative, and Galway’s first.

Since its establishment over five years ago the PorterShed has contributed to the West’s tech community by creating almost 800 jobs from its’ work in supporting and accelerating the development of local tech start-ups.

To date, these start-ups have attracted €35 million in inward investment to underpin their growth. Companies who have been or are PorterShed clients include Rent the Runway, Kappture and SuperFly Ireland.

As part of the PorterShed’s expansion, it will add an additional 200 desks, bringing its total capacity to 330 desks overall. The PorterShed will also move from its existing location near Eyre Square to two new premises – at Bowling Green and the former Connacht Tribune offices on Market Street – both located in the Galway City Innovation District. The PorterShed is also targeting the creation of an additional 1,700 jobs by its member companies as part this new phase of its development.

The PorterShed joining the Siro-Vodafone Gigabit Hubs will see both new premises receiving a high-quality Gigabit fibre broadband, ensuring that its member companies have fast and reliable broadband. This connectivity, whilst enhancing the attractiveness of the PorterShed, also ensures it has future proofed broadband capable of accommodating speeds of up to 10Gb/s in the years ahead.

“We are delighted to announce our connectivity partnership with Siro and Vodafone today,” said Mary Rodgers, CEO of the PorterShed. “Access to reliable fibre broadband that can meet the data demands of our member companies today and into the future is essential. It’s hugely important to the PorterShed and its long-term sustainability. The support of Siro and Vodafone along with Enterprise Ireland ensure the PorterShed can continue to deliver and improve its service offering.”

Managing director of Vodafone Ireland Business Sinead Bryan said: “The PorterShed has done amazing work in contributing to Galway’s regional economy by providing a space where SMEs can grow and develop. When the Gigabit Hub Initiative was first established, its goal was to support job creation and revitalise local economies by providing best in class fibre connectivity. The pandemic has highlighted that connectivity is key to our economic recovery, so it’s another way for us to support that objective. Fundamentally, the acceleration of remote working and adoption of hybrid working models presents real opportunities for businesses to strategically drive long term value in key areas such as flexibility, talent, sustainability, and cost using the digital hubs network.

Siro corporate affairs director, Amanda Glancy, said: “The Gigabit Hub Initiative is a project that we at SIRO are extremely proud to roll-out in partnership with Vodafone. Since our launch, Siro’s core ambition has been to bring fibre broadband to cities and towns across Ireland and to act as a catalyst for regional growth and balanced development.

“The PorterShed has achieved much in this regard in just a few short years. We are hugely supportive of the next phase of the PorterShed’s growth and excited about contributing to its long-term success with our fibre broadband service.”

Siro and Vodafone first established the Gigabit Hub Initiative in 2017, following the success of the Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen, Co. Cork. There are now 17 Gigabit Hubs across Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters