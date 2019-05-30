Future Creators competition supports UN sustainable development goals

An intelligent shopping cart that could be used to reduce single use plastic packaging in supermarkets, a ship that cleans plastic from the oceans, a drone surveillance system are among the winning projects at this year’s Future Creators programme organised by the Digital Hub.

Inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, students aged 13-16 years participating in this year’s Future Creators after-school digital learning programme have harnessed their new digital skills to showcase how technology can be deployed to support the social good and a more sustainable way of living.

Speaking at the Future Creators exhibition and graduation event, Fiach Mac Conghail, CEO at The Digital Hub, said: “Today’s class has really demonstrated the power that digital technology and creative thinking can play in solving many of the problems and challenges we are facing, both in Ireland and globally and in particular around supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. At The Digital Hub, it is our intention to focus our support on companies working on solutions to address major societal issues. The Future Creators Class of 2019 can be very proud of their achievements.”

Established in 2011, by The Digital Hub and delivered by H2 Learning with the support of the National College of Art and Design (NCAD), the Future Creators programme aims to equip young people from the local community with a set of digital and STEM skills, including coding, music, animation, film-making and editing.

TechCentral Reporters