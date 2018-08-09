Fujitsu’s cyber threat intel service

Identification and mitigation service leverages Cylance tech Print Print Pro

A new service from Fujitsu aims to help organisations identify and address security vulnerabilities that could be exploited with malicious intent.

Threat 360 is a cyber threat intelligence (CTI) assessment service that enables users to tighten digital defences against the tide of sophisticated and targeted cyber attacks, reducing the significant threat of lost revenue, damaged reputation and regulatory fines, by protecting against malware and ransomware and mitigating data leakage and loss.

In addition, says Fujitsu, Threat 360 provides a malware assessment capability, based on Cylance technology, that conducts a thorough analysis of dormant or active threats within an organisations’ IT environment. The service is delivered across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region by company’s CTI team operating from an Advanced Threat Center in Warrington, UK.

Threat 360 assessments are conducted in three steps. First there is an examination via non-intrusive methods to assess vulnerabilities and possible attack areas. Then, it performs an analysis based on the clear and dark web, using commercial and open source intelligence tools. Finally, a report is produced detailing risk, summarised and delivered alongside evidence and solutions.

“Taking a proactive approach to identify potential security vulnerabilities and close any loopholes,” said John Swanson, head of Security Offerings, Fujitsu EMEIA, “is an essential measure for any organisation that is focusing on improving its overall cyber security posture. However, this is a complex undertaking requiring specialised know-how and tools. By teaming up with Cylance, Fujitsu is able to offer its customers this peace of mind as a service – a full 360-degree view of the potential attack vectors, highlighting the ones presenting real threats.”

“As the cyber threat landscape becomes ever more complex, organisations of all sizes will welcome the peace of mind provided by the Fujitsu Threat 360 service,” said Stuart Quinsey, senior director, EMEA Channels, Cylance. “Based on our deep experience in conducting malware assessments for customers, we know that even routine checks can highlight some real issues of concern for businesses. Thanks to partnering with Fujitsu, a proactive Cyber Threat Intelligence service is becoming a must-have for any organisation that wants to test and improve its digital defences.”

Threat 360 services are now available across the EMEA region.

TechCentral Reporters