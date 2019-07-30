Fujitsu steps up biometric offerings with PalmSecure

Biometric system extends from physical to machine access and beyond Print Print Pro

Passwords have become increasingly cumbersome, onerous to generate, recall and input, and critics say, easier than ever to subvert.

Fujitsu has taken on the issue with a new range of biometric ID solutions that are easy to utilise for physical and logical access and across a wide variety of applications, from machine access to data centres and beyond through a set of application programming interfaces (API).

The Fujitsu PalmSecure offering comprises four main elements: Biometric Authentication PalmSecure ID Engine, ID GateKeeper, ID LifePass and ID Login V2 for access to client computing, physical access to buildings or data centres, and to all kinds of applications via a simple and comprehensive API, enabling customers to benefit from a very broad range of password-free biometric authentication applications.

The vendors says that PalmSecure enables organisations to “step up to the highest level of biometric security, while increasing convenience for users and avoiding costly service desk interactions to reset forgotten passwords”. Powerful integration capabilities allow customers to build ultra-secure biometric control into solutions for physical access to buildings and devices, as well as logical access to specific applications and services.

Based on a new central matching server, PalmSecure enhances security by eliminating the need for multiple user enrolment across different locations, devices, applications or services. Ease of integration with all kinds of applications and equipment is facilitated using a comprehensive API, extending biometric ID to use cases from data centre entry to user credentials for industrial machinery, to single sign-on (SSO) for all kinds of applications.

The contactless PalmSecure authentication system uses biometric technology developed from Fujitsu’s more than two decades of image recognition experience and incorporates technology from BioSec Group Ltd to authenticate users based on the unique pattern of their palm veins. Vein patterns are unique to individuals and contain detailed characteristics, allowing a template to be formed for each user.

Fujitsu says that PalmSecure’s advanced authentication algorithm produces an extremely high level of accuracy and application versatility. A false acceptance rate below 0.00001% (1 in 10 million) and false rejection rate of 0.01% (1 in 10,000) make PalmSecure one of the most accurate biometric authentication system currently available on the market, according to the maker. The contactless reader is hygienic, non-invasive, and leads to very high levels of user acceptance.

“Biometric ID and palm vein technology in particular,” said Oliver Reyers, head of Biometrics, Fujitsu EMEIA, “are lifting IT security to a higher level. There’s no need to remember – or regularly change – complex passwords, and this makes it so much more convenient for users to access secure assets and applications. Fujitsu has applied the principle of simplicity to solution development and deployment. This has resulted in an expanded portfolio of biometric security solutions, which make it easier for organisations to implement biometric identification. Fujitsu’s PalmSecure biometric recognition algorithm delivers ultra-low false acceptance rates, while central enrolment processes ensure that users can’t bypass security simply by creating multiple IDs.”

The PalmSecure systems is made up of several key components. PalmSecure ID Engine is the key module for connected identification solutions using a centralised database and avoids the risk of multiple user enrolments. PalmSecure ID GateKeeper is a biometric ID solution for physical access control, using palm vein technology to secure access to physical assets such as buildings and data centres. Biometric Authentication PalmSecure ID LifePass enhances software and hardware environments with palm vein recognition technology. PalmSecure ID Login V2 provides thin and fat clients with biometric palm vein identification – regardless of the operating system being used, supporting Microsoft Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and 10 for fat clients and enables thin clients to connect to Microsoft RDP, Citrix and VMware terminal server sessions via Linux GUI.

www.fujitsu.com

TechCentral Reporters