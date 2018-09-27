Fujitsu opens connected retail experience centre in Dublin

Retailers can explore benefits of all-in-one point of services devices, connected fitting rooms, audience detection, measurement tools

Fujitsu has opened a Connected Retail Experience Centre showcasing 13 technologies that can help retailers and hospitality providers change how they do business.

Located at the Fujitsu Ireland offices in Dublin, the centre demonstrates an end-to-end retail experience, from point of service devices, connected fitting rooms, audience detection and measurement tools, to the use of Fujitsu’s PalmSecure biometric technology to control and track employee access to systems.

“The Fujitsu Connected Retail Experience Centre demonstrates how technology can provide an in-store experience that offers customers an exciting new way to shop that they won’t have had before,” said Kenneth Keogh, director of business development, Fujitsu Ireland.

“We’ve recreated a store environment that showcases how we can help to increase in-store productivity and drive incremental sales and profit with the support of new digital applications, in-store technology and reliable managed services. The centre has been designed to bring Fujitsu’s value proposition to life – real solutions and services in a more realistic environment.”

TechCentral Reporters