Fujitsu becomes Japan's first domestic company to commercialise quantum computing The company will now directly compete for Japanese customers against foreign rivals IBM and Google

Fujitsu and the Riken research institute are set to offer quantum computing capabilities to companies operating in Japan.

From April 2023, Fujitsu will become the country’s first domestic company to commercialise quantum computing, in a sector which has so far been dominated by the likes of Google and IBM, according to Nikkei Asia.

It’s set to deploy a method of computing that uses a superconductive circuit that is cooled to very low temperatures to eliminate electrical resistance. The computers are predicted to be used in areas like financial forecasting and the research and development of new materials and medicines.

Fujitsu’s computer will have 64 qubits, substantially more than Google’s 53 qubit Sycamore machine, opened in in 2019. However, the most powerful system will still be provided by IBM in 2021, operating at 127 qubits, which operates from Kawasaki city in the Kanagawa prefecture.

Fujitsu reportedly stated that it aims to create a computer that contains over 1,000 qubits, although this will not appear until after April 2026, according to Nikkei Asia.

The commercialisation of quantum services is seen as a logical next step for Fujitsu, which already has a number of research projects in operation. This includes a research base in Wako city in the Saitama prefecture to develop quantum computers with Riken, opened in April 2021. There are around 20 researchers participating in the project.

The company also has a joint research project on material design with Fujifilm, launched in April, which makes use of the principles of quantum computing. It also aims to add more partners to bring together more knowledge and data.

Google recently bolstered its Australian quantum computing initiative by adding two new universities to the programme while expanding its investment with two others. This came as part of a $1 billion investment into Australian infrastructure and research to help build the country’s digital country for the future.

The research is set to cover topics like quantum algorthims or quantum hardware research, with university teams looking at ways to make the new technology useful and usable.

