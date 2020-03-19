Free security resources for remote workers

Security vendors are helping organisations better protect their networks Print Print Pro

As the world ‘shelters in place’ amid the Covid-19 crisis, some tech companies are stepping up and offering their products and services free of charge for a limited time. These offers will help organisations set up and protect remote employees faster. In some cases, vendors are also offering support services to help companies through the set-up and deployment processes.

Keep in mind that most if not all these offers are extended free trials. At some point, you will be expected to pay for these products and services if you decide to continue using them. Even so, the vendors below are helping the global community better cope with the Covid-19 crisis at a time of very high demand for their offerings.

Application security

Cloudflare is offering small businesses free seats to its zero-trust application protection service through September 1. The company will also throw in a 30-minute onboarding session with one of its experts.

Authentication

Password management software provider 1Password is removing its 30-day free trial limit on business accounts. Companies can now use 1Password at no cost for six months to manage login credentials.

Encryption

Beachhead Solutions is offering free additional licenses to current managed service provider (MSP) customers of its SimplySecure service. This will allow them to support an increase in remote workers within their client bases. Beachhead offers cloud-managed PC and mobile device encryption, security and data access control. MSP customer must submit a request to support@beachheadsolutions.com and channelteam@beachheadsolutions.com with the number of licenses needed and for which clients.

Endpoint protection

AppGuard is offering its AppGuard Solo endpoint protection solution free of charge for the next 90 days to business that need to support more remote workers.

SentinelOne is offering free access to its endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response platform through 16 May 2020. The company will also provide remote deployment assistance.

LuxSci is offering its secure e-mail service for free for the next two months for companies that need to send HIPAA-compliant health/safety-related e-mail. It will send up to 25,000 e-mails per month and might extend the two-month window if the crisis continues.

Network security

Cisco Webex has expanded its free offerings to include security services for remote employees through 1 July 2020. Those services include Cisco Umbrella to protect users from malicious websites (now free for 90 days), Duo Security to verify users’ identities and establish device trust, and Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client to allow employees to work from anywhere. For the latter two, (existing customers can now exceed their user limit and new customers can get free access.

Fortinet is making its FortiClient VPN solution free of charge for secure remote access.

Remote management

Addigy is providing its device management platform for Apple devices free for 60 days to businesses, schools, and MSPs. The platform will allow organisations to remotely update security settings, software, and more.

Security awareness

The SANS Security Awareness division of the SANS Institute has created the Securely Working from Home deployment kit. The free kit packages public and paid training SANS resources and is designed to give security awareness staff a step-by-step guide on how to rapidly deploy a training program for remote staff.

Wireless protection

Minim will provide four months of its Minim for Remote Workers home security and managed Wi-Fi platform for free to individuals and companies. Minim claims its platform will protect against router attacks, ransomware, network intrusions and other common malware.

IDG News Service