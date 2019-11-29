Four in five workers expect employers to help them upskill

28% of European workers worry that robots and AI will replace their jobs Print Print Pro

Workers are confident that they have the skills to thrive in their careers, but still expect employers to help them to upskill as workplaces evolve, according to research from Ricoh. Opinium Research LLC carried out the research.

While automation and technology will likely replace certain jobs in the coming years, employees are open to the potential benefits they could bring. Of the 3,000 European workers that participated in the study, 61% were optimistic about the opportunities that technology will bring to the workplace.

In fact 77% of participants feel confident that in ten years they will still be in their current job and will have progressed further in it. A quarter believe that in ten years, they will be working in a career of field that does not exist. Not everyone feels so positive; 28% of workers fear their job will be replaced by technology, i.e. robots and artificial intelligence.

Organisations have implemented more technology-based solutions such as robotics and artificial intelligence into their workplace. As such, workers believe that the onus is on employers to ensure that employees have the right skills. Indeed, 81% expect their employer to provide tools and training to adapt to new roles as technology changes.

“The rapid pace at which technology is developing shows no signs of slowing down,” said Gary Hopwood, MD, Ricoh Ireland. “While it’s inevitable that there will be some challenges, there are also many opportunities and benefits associated with new tools including greater efficiency, productivity and satisfaction among the workforce.

“With five generations in the workplace at the current time, it’s only natural that people expect their employers to upskill and empower them to reap the rewards of technology. By doing so, businesses will also find that they benefit from instilling a positive culture, enabling increased output and retaining talent.”

TechCentral Reporters