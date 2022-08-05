Fortinet unveils ‘fastest’ compact firewall for hyperscale data centres and 5G networks The new FortiGate 4800F firewall series packs 2.4 Tbps of capacity into a compact 4RU form-factor Pro

Fortinet has unveiled a new series of compact firewalls to help enterprises and 5G mobile network operators (MNOs) run more applications concurrently with a smaller footprint.

Dubbed FortiGate 4800F, the new flagship line of firewalls comes with a 4RU chassis and 400GbE, 200GbE, and 50GbE interfaces. Building on Fortinet’s seventh-generation network processors (NP7), the firewalls can support, on average, 19 times more connections per second.

The FortiGate 4800F series also offers support for encryption standard TLS 1.3. Additionally, natively integrated universal zero trust network access (ZTNA) ensures steadfast and consistent policies and security controls spanning all operating environments, on-premise or virtual.

Furthermore, FortiGate AI-Powered Security Services adds an extra layer of protection by offering real-time insight into known, zero-day, and unknown threats.

“No other firewall is better suited to support hyperscale and 5G. Not only is FortiGate 4800F the industry’s fastest compact hyperscale firewall, with 2.4 Tbps of capacity, but it is also the only 4RU chassis on the market that includes 400GbE, 200GbE, and 50GbE ports, which allows hyperscale customers and mobile network operators to seamlessly scale their business without disrupting operations,” said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet.

“The combination of performance and scalability packed into our latest firewall will help future-proof organisations’ investments in hyperscale data centers, especially with the rise of 5G and as the volume and velocity of data continues to accelerate at an unprecedented pace.”

