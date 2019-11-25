Former Firmwave CEO to power Metrifit expansion plan

Fintan McGovern enlisted to help Irish athlete tech company in raising Series A funding

Fintan McGovern has been appointed the new chairman of Louth-based health, well-being and sports tech company, Metrifit. The co-founder and former CEO of IoT company Firmware was enlisted to help drive Metrifit’s global expansion and assist with its upcoming Series A funding round.

Before setting up Firmware, McGovern spent 15 years as an officer with the Irish Defence Forces. The company was acquired by Wexford-based company Taoglas earlier this year.

Launched in 2016, Metrifit is a sports technology company that boosts professional athlete performance through data analytics. It works with the Football Association of Ireland, and several inter-county GAA teams among others. It was recently awarded Enterprise Ireland High Potential Start-up status having raised €1.2 million.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Larkin, CEO, Metrifit said; “McGovern’s experience at the helm of one of Ireland’s best tech success stories will be a huge advantage to us as we face into the challenges of growing Metrifit into a competitive global company.”

McGovern said: “The foundations laid by the team are impressive with great partnerships across the world with leading sporting bodies. I’m very much looking forward to the challenge of helping expand and build on the great existing work by this leading Irish company in the sports tech and soon the health and wellbeing space globally.”

TechCentral Reporters