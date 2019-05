Flipping broadband

Getting Ireland building for fun, and the rest of the week's news

On this week’s show Niall and Dusty wonder if Granahan McCourt is in broadband for the long run, Facebook tries another way to stamp out hate, and we meet ‘maker advocate’ Vicky Twomey Lee.

