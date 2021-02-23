Five reasons why now is the perfect time to upgrade your workforce management technology

Covid-19 has undeniably challenged organisations around the globe and will permanently reshape how many operate. The pandemic has sparked the biggest and fastest transformation of the workplace. Automation, digitalisation and innovation to fit with this new world is happening at a pace that we have never seen before. It’s clear that things are not going to simply return to the way they were, instead businesses need to look to the future and re-evaluate and possibly upgrade their technology. Here are five reasons why, we think, now is the perfect time to do this.

Health & safety

Workforce management technology enables you to better manage the health and safety of employees. This technology gives you the tools to ensure optimal shift patterns and rotations taking into account health and safety requirements, procedures and regulations. Your system can tell you things like – who is working where and when? Who they have been in contact with? If they have been self-isolating – is it safe for them to return to work? At the touch of a button, your organisation has all the information they need to need to answer these and multiple other questions.

Workforce planning & optimisation

Workforce management planning and decisions require accurate real-time information. It is extremely difficult to manage your workforce effectively without having detailed information on employee time, attendance, absences, activities, skills and scheduling. This pandemic has led to an extreme disruption around workforce management planning and optimisation. Businesses need to find ways to ensure that their workforce is optimised under different conditions and a good system can automate these processes.

Managing new ways of working

Even before Covid-19, employers were realising the benefits of introducing flexible and remote working. A good system gives you a fully automated way to record hours worked, maintain flexi balances and manage planned/unplanned absences. Employees can log attendance on a PC, tablet or mobile either by time or by honour-based e-mail timesheets – saving time, eliminating errors and reducing administration.

Giving employees control

The most successful organisations today are the ones that are putting their employees in control. They view them as their internal customers and are dedicated to serving their needs as well as the needs of the business. By doing this, they foster a culture of empowered, engaged and motivated staff. With the use of self-service solutions, employees can easily organise and manage their own time, schedules and holidays. This in turn reduces internal queries, calls and e-mails.

Planning for the future.

As organisations move to a post Covid-19 world, it’s expected that new business priorities will lead to the reshaping of teams and upgrading of procedures and policies that take into account new ways of working. In order to do this, you will require reliable workforce data to determine budgets and costs. Having a proper handle on workforce costs and productivity will be critical to the success of your organisation.

