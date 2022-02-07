Fintechs consider data biggest innovation barrier – report Intersystems survey identifies key technical challenges in post-Covid world Trade

The vast majority of fintechs regard data issues as being their biggest technical challenge, according to a report from InterSystems.

The survey of 500 senior decision makers in fintechs from 12 countries found that 81% of respondents saw data issues as their biggest challenge, followed by security (40%) and cloud support/multi-cloud deployment and administration (39%).

According to Intersystems the top three priorities for fintechs in 2022 are improving security, updating IT infrastructure and improving the customer experience.

Almost all respondents (91%) said they plan to invest in new technology, with more than half (51%) looking to spend more on cloud and 48% on data management. Some 45% of respondents reported plans to implement artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions.

Investment in data fabric technology was also cited as a future technology investment by 42% of fintechs. This new architectural approach will allow fintechs to connect data silos and gain a consistent, accurate and real time view of enterprise data assets.

However, significant barriers to implementing new technology are still evident. More than half (54%) of respondents cited a lack of flexibility within their current environment to integrate new technology, and 51% notes a lack of internal expertise or skills.

